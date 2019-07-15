Mikron Theatre will once again be dropping anchor in Chichester

Their latest theatrical offering is All Hands On Deck, one of two plays touring for their 2019 season. Set in World War Two, the show navigates a love story between the Royal Navy and their loyal Jenny Wrens.

They will be at Donnington Parish Hall in Chichester on Sunday, July 21.

Spokesman Barrie English said: “Marsden-based Mikron always go down a storm in West Sussex, delighting audiences with their informative, dramatic and musically jam-packed shows. Get on board as the company set sail for their 48th year of touring!

“New WRNS recruits Ginger and Lily are looking for wartime adventure.

“Lily wants to serve on dry land, but Ginger is desperate to serve at sea – and the sailors can’t believe their luck!

“Our Wrens show pays tribute to all those wartime women who pushed the door to opportunity firmly open.

“Full of dots, dashes, semaphore and song, Ginger and Lily find themselves in uncharted waters on a journey they’ll never forget.”

Playwright and former Mikron actor Vashti Maclachlan, who wrote last year’s Revolting Women, has had a great time steering the ship on All Hands On Deck.

“It’s been a pleasure to write again for Mikron in its 48th year and an honour to shine a spotlight on the tireless women who gave their all to shape a Women’s Royal Navy Service fit for the future.”

Marianne McNamara, Mikron’s artistic director and director of this show, added: “I’ve always been interested in the Wrens. They’ve been suggested as an interesting subject matter by a number of audience members who were related to Wrens.

“There are plenty of plays about the war but not that many that explore women’s contributions to the war. It’s been fascinating to research their story and to celebrate their endeavours.”

All Hands On Deck is touring nationally until October alongside Mikron’s other brand-new show Redcoats, a piece which celebrates 80 years of British seaside entertainment from the very beginnings of Butlins to the present day.

All Hands On Deck can be seen on Sunday, July 21 at 3pm at Donnington Parish Hall, Stockbridge Road, Donnington, Chichester, PO19 8QT.

Tickets: £11 and £13. Booking: 01484 843701.

Glittering line-up for Petworth Festival 2019



Looking for West Sussex's finest young vocalists!



Season of stars at Brighton Dome



See who's coming to the Petworth Festival

