Members’ Musical Evening coming up at Bognor Regis Music Club

Club member Alison Blenkinsop is organising the next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, October 12 at 7pm.

It takes the form of a Members’ Musical Evening entitled The Beauty of the Earth and will comprise vocal and instrumental items performed by club members. Those taking part are singers Jenny Chislett, Rebecca Grove, Barbara Leech, John Luck and Angela Stephens together with pianists Jack Adams, Alison Blenkinsop, Chris Coote, Huw Griffiths, Pauline Hastings, Catherine Harry, Jack Izatt, Rosemary Osmon and Louise Russell. Also performing will be clarinettist Gordon Egerton and flautist Paul Dorrell. Composers represented include Mozart, Schumann, Faure, Elgar, Edward MacDowell, Roger Quilter, Michael Head, Billy Mayerl and William Lloyd-Webber.

Music club chairman Chris Coote said: “Our music club is unusual in that we hold members’ evenings during the year when club members can perform to a sympathetic audience, and I am pleased that Alison Blenkinsop has put together such a varied programme for us.”

The concert is at the club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students.

New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620) or from the website www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk

