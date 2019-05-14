Now in its eighth year, the Lewes Chamber Music Festival joins Brighton Fringe for the first time.

LCMF artistic director Beatrice Philips said: “This year for the first time Brighton Fringe audiences will have the opportunity to witness first-hand what makes the festival so special in a one-off concert at the Unitarian Church in Brighton on May 15.

“We are so excited to be taking our work to the Brighton Fringe. I believe passionately in making quality chamber music available to everyone, and I think that the fringe is the perfect event for us to do this. We are also really pleased to be playing the music of the little-known Guillaume Lekeu alongside favourites by Mozart and Fauré.”

“The concert will give the Brighton audience a taster of what is to come on the main festival in June which will have a distinctively French flavour exploring works by Fauré, Pierné, Dutilleaux, Debussy and Ravel amongst others. The festival often includes unjustly-neglected musical works, such as the piece by Lekeu included in this concert, to be played alongside old favourites form the chamber music repertoire.”

The programme for the Brighton concert is: W A Mozart – Piano Trio in E major; G Lekeu – Piano Quartet in B minor; Gabriel Fauré – Piano Quintet in minor. The musicians will be Beatrice Philips – violin and artistic director; Maria Wloszczcowska – violin; James Boyd – viola; Hannah Sloane – cello; and Alasdair Beatson – piano.

Tickets £15 available form the Brighton Fringe box office www.brightonfringe.org.

