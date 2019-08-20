Let’s go fly a kite at fifth Bognor Regis kite festival

The fifth annual Bognor Regis Kite Festival will be held for the second time at King George V Playing Fields in Felpham.

This free event will take place on August 24, 25, and 26. New this year is a Teddy Bear Parachute Drop from a kite. Little ones can bring their own teddies to take part - maximum 15” in height.

Bognor Regis Kite Festival not only offers kite flying, but so much more, including a wide variety of foods, a bar, a giant inflatable, fairground rides, a kite making workshop, a variety of interesting stalls, children’s entertainer Nick Clark, and live music.

The festival is open 10:30am to 10pm on the Saturday, 10:30am to 7pm on the Sunday, and 10:30am to 5pm on the monday. There is event parking available.

For more information, visit www.brkf.org.