Last night of the Proms coming up with Angmering Chorale

Angmering Chorale are offering a Last Night of the Proms summer celebration.

Their summer concert will be in Angmering School Hall on June 29 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “The theme of this year’s concert is The Last Night of the Proms which will feature many traditional favourites such as Land of Hope & Glory, Rule Britannia and Jerusalem. In addition, we will sing Fantasia on British Sea Songs, See the Conquering Hero Comes and I was Glad.

“Our four nations will be represented by All through the Night, Danny Boy, Road to the Isles and The Rio Grande, a traditional English sea shanty. There will sure to be plenty of audience participation and flag-waving!

“In the first half of the concert there will be a variety of songs with contemporary arrangements of I Do Like to be Beside the Seaside, Tequila Samba, Old MacDonald had a Farm and Home Sweet Home, and we welcome talented young soloist Emily Williams.

“For our finale we will sing a selection of several Beatles’ favourites with piano, bass and drums.

“These include All You Need is Love, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Yesterday and Hey Jude.

“The concert will be conducted by George Jones and accompanied by pianist Alison Manton, along with drums and bass player John Woodward.”

Tickets at £10 with students £7.50 and under-11s free are available on 01243 554501 and from Cooper Adams and Owen Electrical. For more details, visit http://www.theangmeringchorale.org.uk.

Founded as a small group in 1976, the Chorale is now a friendly group of more than 100 singers. Local venues are Arundel Cathedral and Angmering School, but they have also performed in Carnegie Hall in New York, Paris, Bayeux and many other UK and international venues.

