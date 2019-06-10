Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Zog heads to Worthing Theatres

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved Zog comes to life at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16,

Spokesman Mark Senior said: “Large in size and keen in nature, Zog is eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon’s school where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three.

“Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet... a duel with Gadabout the Great!”

The cast features Elliot MacKenzie (professional debut) as Zog, Emily Benjamin (Bat Out Of Hell) as Princess Pearl, Robert Ginty (Salome and Coriolanus, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Sir Gadabout the Great and Euan Wilson (Stick Man, UK Tour) as Madame Dragon, with Dixie McDevitt (National Youth Theatre alumni) as Ensemble. The cast of actor-puppeteers will bring the world of Zog to life with handcrafted puppets designed and created by Little Angel Theatre co-founder Lyndie Wright.

Zog is adapted and directed by Mike Shepherd (founder and artistic director of Kneehigh) with an original folk score by Johnny Flynn (currently starring in True West in the West End) and designs by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre at the National Theatre). Completing the creative team are movement director Tom Jackson Greaves (Billionaire Boy, UK Tour), lighting designer Ric Mountjoy (The Play that Goes Wrong), sound designer Julian Starr (Violet, Charing Cross Theatre), puppet designer Lyndie Wright (Little Angel Theatre), puppet director Sarah Wright (Kneehigh’s Brief Encounter) and movement and circus consultant Tina Koch.

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at http://Worthingtheatres.co.uk.

