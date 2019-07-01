John Law offers a jazz night for the Festival of Chichester

An evening to delight jazz lovers is promised with a solo piano performance by John Law in Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery on July 6, as part of the Festival of Chichester.

The concert comes within an exhibition of paintings by Catherine Barnes and prints by Daphne Casdagli.

Catherine said: “John will be playing the Oxmarket’s 1910 Bechstein as it has never been played before, presenting original compositions and new versions of tunes from the jazz repertoire, merging classical sensitivity and form with jazz harmonies and rhythm,

“John has performed at the University of Chichester and received a standing ovation at Chichester Jazz Club last year. He started classical piano aged four and performed first in public at six.

“After winning an open scholarship he studied piano and composition at the Royal Academy of Music, London, where he won prizes for piano playing. Despite winning an Austrian government scholarship to study in Vienna and receiving mentoring from an early classical influence, pianist Alfred Brendel, he turned to jazz in 1986. Since then he has been acclaimed for a wide variety of contemporary jazz and classical projects: from solo piano concerts and albums through trio and quartet tours and recordings, right through to large scale works for his semi-classical ensemble Cornucopia.”

John Law’s concert is sponsored by the artists Catherine Barnes and Daphne Casdagli and starts at 7.30 on Saturday, July 6 at the Oxmarket Gallery, off East Street. The full programme is on www.oxmarket.com Tickets, priced £12 are now available at the Oxmarket 01243 779103 or the Festival box office at The Novium, www.thenovium.org/boxoffice. Students free at the door, if room.

The exhibition of paintings by Catherine Barnes and prints by Daphne Casdagli is open July 2-14, 10am-4.30pm.

