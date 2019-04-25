Jimmy Cliff, Cinematic Orchestra, Greg Wilson, Sampa The Great and more added to line-up for Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2019

Lauryn Hill and Gladys Knight to headline Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival alongside Jamie Cullum, Chick Corea, Snarky Puppy, Louie Vega, Gogo Penguin and many more
London collective The Cinematic Orchestra, Jamaican reggae star Jimmy Cliff, Zambian-born singer and rapper Sampa the Great, and UK DJ and producer Greg Wilson are amongst the acts added to the line-up for this summer’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival. The newly announced acts join the likes of Lauryn Hill, Gladys Knight, Jamie Cullum, Chick Corea, Snarky Puppy, Louie Vega, Gogo Penguin, Mahalia, Kamaal Williams and many more on the bill for the 3-day festival, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5th – 7th.
Alongside its 3 main stages, the festival will also present a selection of additional performance spaces including the dance and spoken word Bands & Voices stage, which will feature sets by Linton Kwesi Johnson, Steam Down, Wonky Logic and many others, and the Jazz In The Round stage, with shows from Bukky Leo, Cimunyo, Cykada and Rosie Turton amongst others. The Bandstand, programmed by The Verdict Jazz Club, will showcase some of the best acts from East Sussex and the surrounding area.
Alongside a packed schedule of gigs, the festival will host afterparties, including a Louie Vega DJ set; the Jazz Lounge, which will feature artist Q&As, panels, exclusive album playbacks and film screenings; a number of kids areas including the vintage funfair; early morning salsa classes; late night jam sessions; long table banqueting; secret swimming and much more.
Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2019 takes place at Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5th – 7th. Tickets start at £59 and are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com.
The full line-up is as follows:
Ms Lauryn Hill
Gladys Knight
The Cinematic Orchestra
Chick Corea: The Spanish Heart Band
Jamie Cullum
Snarky Puppy
Jimmy Cliff
Louie Vega & The Elements of Life (Plus Louie Vega DJ Set)
Gogo Penguin
Caravan Palace
Madeleine Peyroux
Mahalia
Kamaal Williams
Orphy Robinson presents Van Morrison’s ‘Astral Weeks’ – the 50th Anniversary concert
Brand New Heavies
Tank & the Bangas
Makaya McCraven
Greg Wilson
Sampa The Great
Joe Armon-Jones
Maisha
Steam Down
The Teskey Brothers
Christian Sands Trio
Theon Cross
Charlotte Dos Santos
Marquis Hill Blacktet
Tenderlonious
Judi Jackson
Tim Garland Group
Julian Siegel Quartet
SEED Ensemble
Celeste
Chip Wickham
30/70
Marisha Wallace
Fieh
Alicia Olatuja
Duncan Eagles
Mark Kavuma
Lucy Lu
Adrien Brandeis Quintet
Afterparties
Louie Vega DJ Set
Greg Wilson
Auntie Flo
Alexander Nut
Tash LC
Shy One
Ruf Dug
Mr Bongo
Jazz FM Presents
Tru Thoughts 20th Birthday with Robert Luis (Tru Thoughts)