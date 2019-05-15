Jeremy Kyle show permanently axed after death of Portsmouth man

The Jeremy Kyle show has been permanently axed after the death of a guest just days after appearing on the programme.

The show was pulled from the air on Monday after news emerged that 63-year-old machine operator Steve Dymond, from Portsmouth, died after filming an episode of the show.

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been cancelled. Picture: ITV

Mr Dymond had appeared on the show to take a lie detector test to convince fiancé Jane Callaghan he had not been unfaithful, but they split after he failed, according to The Sun.

He was found dead at an address in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, on May 9.

His son Carl Woolley, 39, said his father had been ‘distraught’ over the breakdown of his relationship and hoped the show would help him ‘clear his name’.

Mr Woolley was reportedly contacted by a concerned relative after Mr Dymond was left in a highly emotional state following the recording.

Today, ITV confirmed the Jeremy Kyle show has been permanently cancelled.

In a statement, Carolyn McCall, ITV’s CEO, said: “Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

“The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

“Everyone at ITV’s thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.”

The previously announced review of the episode of the show is underway and will continue.

ITV will continue to work with Jeremy Kyle on other projects.