Jack Savoretti adds Brighton Dome date

Jack Savoretti has announced three additional UK shows for his UK winter tour: Brighton, Southend-On-Sea and Cambridge.

Tickets for additional dates go on sale this Friday (June 7). The winter tour follows the release of his UK number one album, 'Singing To Strangers', which sold over 32,000 copies in its first week.

He will play Brighton Dome on Wednesday, November 6.

Jack’s sixth LP is his first to top the charts. Produced by Cam Blackwood (George Ezra), the BBC Radio 2 album of the week follows Jack’s last two gold discs ‘Written in Scars’ (2014) and ‘Sleep No More’ (2016) which both peaked inside the Top 10.

http://www.jacksavoretti.com

Full tour:

October

Mon 28th SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavilions

November

Fri 1st PLYMOUTH, Pavillion

Wed 6th BRIGHTON, The Dome

Thurs 7th CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange

Sat 9th CARDIFF, The Great Hall

Sun 10th ABERYSTWYTH, Arts Centre

Thu 14th PERTH, Perth Concert Hall

Fri 15th EDINBURGH, Usher Hall

Sat 16th GLASGOW, Royal Concert Hall

Mon 18th ABERDEEN, Music Hall

Tues 19th MANCHESTER, Bridgewater Hall

Thurs 21st NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall

Fri 22nd HULL, Bonus Arena

