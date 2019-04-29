"Grown women, aching feet and heaving bosoms" from Durrington Theatrical Society

Durrington Theatrical Society are promising “grown women, aching feet and heaving bosoms” for their next production.

Cheshire Cats is being performed at The Barn Theatre, Field Place, The Boulevard, Worthing. Follow the girls’ emotional journey as they aim to speedwalk their way to fundraising success in the London Moonwalk while also enjoying a girly weekend away in the capital.

Trainers and wildly decorated bras are in; high heels and designer labels are out – but a last-minute substitute to the team doesn’t meet the physical criteria.

Performances are Tuesday, May 7-Friday, May 10; all performances start at 7.30pm Tickets are £12. Telephone 01903 873073 or email dtsbookings@yahoo.com. Cheshire Cats is written by Gail Young.

The cast is Hilary – Aimee Bullimore; Siobhan – Simone Munroe; Yvonne – Emma Godden; Maggie – Natalie Steele; Vicky – Zoe Green; Andrew – Mark Barnes; Handsome Drunk – Les Burstow; directed by Frances Mansell.

