Family fun this summer in the Chichester and Bognor area

Ladies evening is back at Fontwell Park on August 22 and comes promised as “one of the most stylish events in our racing calendar.” Spokesman Jo Pugh said: “Get your friends together and get down to Fontwell Park for an amazing summer’s evening of glitz, glamour and plenty of fizz at one of the most picturesque racecourses in Sussex. Come dressed to impress to be in with a chance of winning our brilliant Best Dressed Competition. Not only will there be seven excellent races, there’ll be entertainment throughout the evening including a vintage photo booth! And we are finishing the night with Spirit FM Back to the 80s DJ set with a surprise guest to party the evening away from 8.30pm. Get the girls together and join us for the most entertaining evening of racing in Sussex” For more information about the event and to buy tickets visit the website: www.fontwellpark.co.uk/whats-on/ladies-evening.

Saddles & Steam runs on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 from 10.30am-5pm at the Weald and Downland Living Museum. Celebrating every mode of transport from our four legged friends to the invention of the combustion engine, this two day summer show will be packed with horse displays, an army of steam engines and classic cars, plus lots of family fun with miniature steam engines, model boats and a crammed full arena display. Normal admission prices apply and include admission to the show and museum (free for annual members). Children aged four years and under enter free of charge. There is ample free parking. The show will open at 10.30am and close at 5pm.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (July 15-September 7) is the big summer show at Chichester Festival Theatre, directed by Jeremy Sams. Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too. And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems. Ado Annie’s beau Will Parker is back from chasing steers in Kansas City, where he won the fifty dollars her father insists Will must have to marry her. But this irrepressible farm girl won’t be bought quite so easily.

The Jazz, Gin and Blues festival takes to the stage in the Loxwood Meadow’s sheltered woodland on August 18. Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Bringing together some of the finest jazz and blues players in the country, and with two world renowned music professionals curating this exceptional event, it will not disappoint! Music lovers will become immersed in an afternoon with renowned Jazz and Blues artists including, Paz, Jazz Train, Harry Greene Quintet, Simon Bates Big Band, Sara Oschlag, Tim Staffell and Paul Stewart, whilst relaxing in a woodland glade and enjoying sumptuous food and drink.

