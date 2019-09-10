Family fun in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

The Goodwood Revival is back on September 13-15 when West Sussex will once again travel back in time to the halcyon days of British motor sport, fashion and entertainment.

First glance Friday – visitors get their first chance to see all the cars, bikes and aircraft on show, as well as the thematic celebrations taking place across the Motor Circuit. The day starts with a display from the Supermarine Spitfire and ends with the £200 million Kinrara Trophy.

Sensational Saturday – with more qualifying and six races, much-loved off-track festivities Over the Road and shopping on the High Street, Saturday offers something for everyone.

Super Sunday – another eight races fill the bill, making Sunday the most desirable for motorsport enthusiasts. As well as individual races, the overall winners are crowned in the deciding parts of both the St Mary’s Trophy saloon car race Memorial Trophy for motorcycles. 01243 755055

Visitors will come face to face with characters and combat straight from the past at Arundel Castle on September 15 as 12th Century Knights at the Castle returns for an action-packed educational day out.

Weapons and armour demonstrations in the Duke Henry Courtyard will reveal the different equipment and fighting tactics that dominated this era. Visitors will be able to see a shield wall in action and gain a sense of the importance of teamwork in Norman warfare.

Archery demonstrations will showcase three different types of bow; a garrison of knights will work together against the archers, showing why the bow was such a dominant weapon – but not impossible to overcome.

Green Book is the latest film in the Harting Film Nights series on Thursday, September 12 at 7 for 7.30pm.

Green Book (2018) is an American biographical, comedy, drama directed by Peter Farrelly and stars Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen.

Set in 1962, the film is inspired by the true story of a tour of the Deep South by the world-class Jamaican-American classical and jazz pianist Don Shirley and an Italian-American bouncer from the Bronx, Frank ‘Tony Lip’ Vallelonga who served as Shirley’s driver and bodyguard.

Contact hartingfilms@mail.com to be informed of future films.

The Consort of Twelve will be giving a concert in Holy Trinity Church, Bosham, at 6pm on Sunday, September 15. They welcome back violinist Lucy Russell as director.

The programme celebrates the music of Telemann, Fasch and JS Bach, who were all associated with the Leipzig Collegium Musicum, a kind of music society. This type of society had been in existence for a number of years when Telemann arrived as a law student at Leipzig University in 1701, but over the years he, Fasch, Bach and other famous musicians made exciting changes to the concert format.

Tickets £15 (18 and under £8) on 01243 782353.

