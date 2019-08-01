Family fun in the Chichester and Bognor area

Fun things you won't want to miss...

The time is almost upon us when the Loxwood Joust’s programme of revelry, merriment and mayhem, brings Medieval England to life on August 3, 4, 10, and 11.

Set for four days of celebration, action packed battles, breath taking demonstrations and unique entertainment is promised that will capture the imaginations of all, Queen Katheryn Adelina 1 is celebrating her first year on the throne.

Organisers say: “As you walk through the Living History Village and on to the battlefield beyond, the sights and sounds of booming cannon fire and the clash of steel on steel will behold you, as more than 200 mighty knights, 70 archers and 20 gunners (to light the cannons) fight with vigour before returning to recoup in their medieval battle camp. You can watch the magnificent fully armoured jousting knights earn honour and valour with the pounding of horses’ hooves, as they present a fast-paced, all-action jousting tournament.”

Bognor Regis Camera Club shows off its members’ skills with its 2019 summer photography exhibition running daily from Monday, July 29 to Saturday, August 3 from 10am-4pm at The Recital Hall, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis. Club chairman Paul Crombie said “Admission to the exhibition is free, and everyone is welcome to come and view an interesting and varied range of photography on display. President and programme secretary Rob de Ruiter said: “Again this year there is a wide range of photography on show in both prints and projected digital images many of which reflect the varied skills of club members alongside the improvements being made in camera equipment and post-processing techniques.”

Treve Cottage Art Show near Petworth will once again be offering a host of creative endeavour, with the 2019 show running from July 27-Aug 11, 11-6pm, daily. There will be 22 artists coming together for the fortnight to exhibit, demonstrate their artforms and run art workshops. Free parking and free entry. Treve Cottage is at River Common near Petworth, GU28 9BH; www.trevefestival.weebly.com; 07929 046338. There will be free weekend art workshops, 12-4pm in pottery, wood carving, weaving, spinning and printmaking. Spaces are limited. Suitable for all ages. No booking. Drop-in first come first served.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (July 15-September 7), directed by Jeremy Sams, is at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too.

And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems. Ado Annie’s beau Will Parker is back from chasing steers in Kansas City, where he won the fifty dollars her father insists Will must have to marry her.

The show has enjoyed some great reviews and will run throughout August.

