Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

The little art gallery in West Wittering has invited Shazia Mahmood and 34 other artists to celebrate summer in a new exhibition running until September 28.

Spokeswoman Linda Foskett said: “It will be a rolling show until the end of September. We will move things around and bring in new work to keep the show fresh and interesting.

“It will feature Shazia Mahmood who paints with a strong, colourful and vibrant palette, seascapes from our local coastline and the wild beaches of Scotland.

“Some of our other artists who will be showing their works are Sheila Threadgill who captures the light in her views of East Wittering; Paddy Martin who paints on recycled sailcloth and also carves wooden sea birds and seals; Frances Knight who works plein air to produce works which are a joyful expression of light, colour and atmosphere; and Susie Monnington who has captured the white light across the water.”

This weekend brings the first-ever Chichester Walking Weekend, a collaboration between Visit Chichester and The Ramblers Association South West Sussex Group.

Helen Broom, marketing executive at Visit Chichester, said: “Covering the magnificence of the South Downs National Park, the stunning stretches of coastline, the natural beauty of Chichester Harbour and, of course, the historic Roman City of Chichester itself, the weekend will showcase the wealth of attractions this wonderful part of Sussex has to offer as a premier walking destination; and what’s more, many of the guided events will be free of charge. www.visitchichester.org/walkingweekend. Friday, Sept 6 to Sunday, Sept 8.

Oklahoma! is entering the final few days of its summer run at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too. And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems. Ado Annie’s beau Will Parker is back from chasing steers in Kansas City, where he won the fifty dollars her father insists Will must have to marry her. But this irrepressible farm girl won’t be bought quite so easily.

Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre on www.cft.org.uk. Runs until September 7.

A new display celebrating the work of Friedrich Nagler, a Jewish émigré and self-taught artist, continues at Hove Museum until September 19.

The exhibition is part of Insiders/Outsiders, a year-long nationwide arts festival celebrating the enriching contribution of Jewish refugees to British culture, and is the result of a partnership with award-winning arts charity Outside In. It will showcase a 1,342 works by Nagler which have never been seen in public, highlighting his history as a non-traditional artist and exploring the various themes found in his work, including his experience of fleeing Nazi Vienna.





