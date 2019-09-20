elbow announce Portsmouth and Brighton dates

elbow, who release their eighth studio album, ‘Giants of All Sizes’, on October 11th, have announced an extensive tour across the UK for March and April of 2020.
Dates include the Portsmouth, Guildhall on Tuesday, April 21st and the Brighton Centre Friday, April 24th
The tour is elbow’s most comprehensive set of dates in some time, containing a weekend residency in Manchester alongside further residencies in Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, The dates see a return to some towns last visited on the touring run for ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’ in October 2008 and follow a summer of festival headline slots and last year’s sold out arena tour in support of 2017’s ‘Best Of’ album release.
Full dates are as follows:
March
Sunday 29th - Belfast, Waterfront Hall
Tuesday 31st - Liverpool, Eventim Olympia
April
Friday 3rd - Manchester, O2 Apollo
Saturday 4th - Manchester, O2 Apollo
Monday 6th - Leeds, O2 Academy
Tuesday 7th - Leeds, O2 Academy
Wednesday 8th - Hull, Bonus Arena
Friday 10th - Edinburgh, Usher Hall
Saturday 11th - Edinburgh, Usher Hall
Monday 13th - Glasgow, O2 Academy
Tuesday 14th - Glasgow, O2 Academy
Thursday 16th - Newcastle, O2 Academy
Friday 17th - Newcastle, O2 Academy
Saturday 18th - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Monday 20th - Plymouth, Pavilions
Tuesday 21st - Portsmouth, Guildhall
Thursday 23rd - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Friday 24th - Brighton, Centre
Saturday 25th - Bournemouth, International Centre
Monday 27th - London, Eventim Apollo
Tuesday 28th - London, Eventim Apollo
Tickets go on sale from 9am on the 27th September via http://www.aegpresents.co.uk/elbow