Coming up at the Selsey Festival

Plenty of highlights remain in the final week of the Selsey Festival

Thursday, August 22

Arts Dream Selsey – summer exhibition of art and craft, 10am to 6pm, Selsey Town Hall, PO20 0RB. Free entry for an exhibition of paintings, glass, textiles, jewellery and all kinds of craft by local artists. For more information, visit www.artsdreamselseyartists.co.uk.

Youth Dream Selsey presents Thursday Summer Fun, 2pm to 5pm, The Selsey Centre, PO20 0SE. Fun and games for young people aged eight to 14. Supervised by qualified staff. Entrance £1 per child per session. For more information contact Selsey Youth Dream 01243 601739

Friday, August 23

Arts Dream Selsey – summer exhibition of art and craft, 10am to 6pm, Selsey Town Hall, PO20 0RB. Free entry.

Saturday, August 24

Selsey Camera Club – Summer Exhibition of Prints and Digital Imagery, 9.30am to 4pm, Selsey Town Hall Complex, Exhibition Hall. Selsey Camera Club invites you to visit the exhibition room at the rear of the Town Hall to enjoy seeing displays of members photographic prints and digital images. Free entry. Raffle available. www.selseycameraclub.co.uk

Selsey Heritage Exhibition – Our Changing High Street, Selsey Hall, The Pavilion, High Street. Sat, Aug 24, 10am to 4pm; Sun 25, 10am to 4pm; Mon 26, 10am to 2pm. Organised by Manhood Wildlife & Heritage Group and Selsey Photo Archive Group, this exhibition will reveal the different shops and businesses that have occupied the High Street since Victorian Times. Photos from Selsey Society’s archive will be on show.

Arts Dream Selsey - summer exhibition of art and craft, 10am to 8pm, Selsey Town Hall, PO20 0RB. Free entry.

Selsey Private Club presents blues singer and guitarist Brent Hutchinson, Coxes Road, Selsey, PO20 9AN. Smooth and funky blues from 9pm. Tickets from Selsey Private Club. For more details call 01243 606015.

Sunday, August 25

Selsey Camera Club – Summer Exhibition of Prints and Digital Imagery, 9.30am to 4pm, Selsey Town Hall Complex, Exhibition Hall

Arts Dream Selsey – Summer Exhibition of Art & Craft 10am to 6pm, Selsey Town Hall, PO20 0RB. Free entry.

Selsey Heritage Exhibition – Our Changing High Street Selsey Hall, The Pavilion, High Street, 10am to 4pm

Monday, August 26

Selsey Camera Club – Summer Exhibition of Prints and Digital Imagery 9.30am to 12pm Selsey Town Hall Complex, Exhibition Hall

Arts Dream Selsey – summer exhibition of art and craft, Saturday, 10am to 1pm, Selsey Town Hall, PO20 0RB. Free entry.

Selsey Heritage Exhibition – Our Changing High Street Selsey Hall, The Pavilion, High Street, 10am to 2pm.

Mulberry Divers – Guided Snorkel Tour, meet from 5pm. Explore sites around Selsey including East Beach, Lifeboat Station, towards Bill Point, Coastguard tower and West Beach. Tours led by qualified instructor who will ensure you are comfortable in the water and show you the wonderful marine life easily accessible from our beaches. Open to anyone who is eight years and up and comfortable in the water. Previous experience not necessary. Limited spaces, to book call 01243 601000, email info@mulberrydivers.co.uk

Mulberry Divers – Marine Ecology: Selsey In Focus 6pm to 9pm, The Selsey Centre, Manor Road. A range of courses and activities reflecting a commitment to be a Mission Deep Blue Centre via education and best practice.

Wednesday, August 28

Ceramic Pottery Painting 10am to 4pm, The Bridge Youth Support Centre, School Lane (behind the Library). Choose your piece of pottery and let your creativeness run wild with the paints. Each piece is then sent away for glazing. Booking in advance by calling 01243 608943

Auntie Tina’s Knit and Natter Seal Island Wools, 92 High Street, 10.30am until noon. Bring your knitting, crochet or cross stitch and join in for a morning of tea and chat.