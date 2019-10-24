Classic thriller for the Arundel Players

Arundel Players will be sending shivers through the house with their production of the classic thriller The Late Edwina Black.

Written by William Dinner and William Morum, it will be directed by Brenda Merriott. Performances are nightly from Monday, October 28 to Saturday, November 2 at 7.30pm at the Priory Playhouse, London Road, Arundel.

The play takes place in a country village on the day before Edwina Black’s funeral.

Her long-serving housekeeper Ellen, played by Patricia Thompsett and Edwina’s companion, Elizabeth Graham (Deborah Addicott) are making the final preparations for the church service and the reception after the funeral.

The wealthy Edwina Black was a sickly woman.

But there was concern over the signing of the death certificate and a post-mortem was arranged. It transpires that Edwina did not die of natural causes…

Suspicions are aroused and Inspector Martin from Scotland Yard (Stuart Smithers) makes a surprise visit to the house.

Tension mounts between Edwina’s husband, played by Nick Roughton and Elizabeth, who are lovers, as they begin to suspect each other of killing Edwina. Housekeeper Ellen also has a motive, so who is responsible?

Director Brenda said: “I was attracted to directing The Late Edwina Black because it’s an interesting thriller and just the sort of classic costume drama that our audiences enjoy.

“The stage play was made into a successful film, The Obsessed, in 1951 starring David Farrar, Geraldine Fitzgerald and Roland Culver.

“Gregory has long endured the domination of his wealthy wife, but it transpires that even in death Edwina proves to be a life-wrecker and a destroyer of happiness.

“So who is responsible for the death of Edwina Black? I’m giving nothing away!

“I am working with some very talented actors and have a great backstage team, so I am looking forward to what I hope will be a very successful production and one our audiences will enjoy.”

Brenda is a founder member of Arundel Players and was artistic director from 2010 to 2013.

Tickets 07523 417926 or arundelplayers.org.uk.

Review: The Butterfly Lion at Chichester Festival Theatre



IN PICTURES - The Butterfly Lion



Riveting and disturbing - great start to life in Chichester's new Spiegeltent



Review: Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch