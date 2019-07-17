Chichester’s Lovebug music festival is back

Chichester’s Lovebug micro music festival is back with the promise of bigger and better for its second year.

It is being organised by Si and Keo Macca

Si said: “Lovebug will provide music-lovers with a wide choice of sounds including ska, reggae, dub, soul, funk, disco and Balearic beats -- with the promise of live dirty funk on the day, too. All this, with the promise of featuring guest sound systems and veteran selectors. “With a twist and making us fairly unique we introduce live bands suited to the fusion of musical vibes our selectors are playing purely on vinyl!

“And once again the all-day party will be hosted at the Chichester College’s Pavilion Bar -- so make a note of Saturday, July 20 as a date for your diary.”

Si added: “We’re hopeful that we can build on last year’s hugely popular event and make this one even bigger and better. The positive vibes we’ve been getting ahead to the big day are very encouraging and we are confident that we can make this year’s event one to live long in the memory.

“After last year’s event we bring you another day of amazing vinyl veterans, two music areas -- with one area being a spacious sunny garden -- two bars plus food available.

“To top it all off, our favourite dirty funk and soul band TTP (Ticklin’ the Pickle) will be playing live in the garden area. These guys have been getting their groove on in various clubs and festivals around the UK for at least a decade -- so you need to make sure that you are prepared for a dance workout and to support one of Chichester’s finest acts!”

“We’re also hoping to see lots of scooter riders coming along on the day and there is an area that they will be able to showcase their treasures.”

Lovebug 2019 will be at The Pavilion Bar & Garden, Chichester College on July 20 from 3pm to midnight. Tickets from Analogue October Records, East Street, Chichester; Dartagnan Menswear, North Street, Chichester; The Hornet Ale House, The Hornet, Chichester. The Hole in the Wall, St Martin’s Street, Chichester.

Tickets will be available on the door at £12 (subject to availability). Children go free with accompanied adults between 3-7pm, from then adults only. More information on 07834 779536 or visit@lovebugevents.