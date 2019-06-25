Chichester hotel to show Mamma Mia! at outdoor cinema experience

Crouchers Orchard is giving visitors the chance to sing their hearts out at a screening of Mamma Mia! this weekend.

The evening full of ABBA’s greatest hits, popcorn and different snacks is set to take place this Saturday, June 29.

There will be various refreshments available through both a food and popcorn cart, an indoor and an outdoor bar which will be serving wine, Pimms pitchers and soft drinks.

Doors will open at 7.30pm with the film set to start at roughly 8.55pm and visitors are advised to bring their own blankets and chairs as these will not be provided.

For further information or to book tickets at a reduced price in advance visit www.seetickets.com/event/the-orchards-moonlit-cinema/crouchers-orchards-estate.