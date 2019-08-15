Chichester film premiere of Harting couple's remarkable Indian journey

The Chichester International Film Festival is offering the premiere of Romantic Road with South Harting resident Rupert Grey.

Festival spokeswoman Carol Godsmark said: “A South Harting lawyer and his wife are the subject of Romantic Road, a UK premiere screening on Sunday, August 18. Rupert, a London lawyer and Jan, his wife, re-define later life by motoring across rural India in their battered 1936 vintage car. They will introduce their film at the 28th edition of the festival plus a Q&A after the screening.

“Rupert is a practising lawyer and photographer, Jan a bereavement visitor. They have raised three daughters in an old draughty cottage and retirement is on the horizon. They are invited to a human rights festival in Bangladesh as guests of honour and they decide to drive there in their family car – a notoriously battered 1936 Rolls Royce.

“They ship the Rolls to Mumbai and motor across India to Dhaka, fall into company with tea-wallahs and maharajahs, dodge tribal conflicts and battle border officials ultimately landing their car in the hands of the Bangladeshi Customs.

“Rupert and Jan are living proof you can live your dreams no matter how odd, wild or crazy they might be – a rare glimpse into a uniquely inspired expedition that redefines later life. “Side by side, they drove for six months and covered over 5,000 miles. Though Rupert was at the wheel, Jan quietly propels the journey with a gentle strength, and we witness their lasting love grow stronger through this incredible experience.”

