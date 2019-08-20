Chichester Festival Youth Theatre take to the street - IN PICTURES

This week Chichester Festival Youth Theatre are inviting you to take a rather sinister tour of Chichester.....

Enjoy these pictures - and read our review here 1914. A West Sussex city. War looms and a community gathers to celebrate the brave young men marching for freedom. 1939. Under the shadow of invasion, the city’s young are offered up once more to a conflict on foreign soil. 2019. The same city and a new threat is looming. Borders are collapsing. Communities uprooted. People are on the move. There is only one route to safety and only one means of communication, via the airwaves… but can they be trusted?

Crossing Lines - photo by Pete Jones other Buy a Photo

