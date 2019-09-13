Chichester City Band eye up competition success

After a busy summer schedule, Chichester City Band is working hard, under Rom Stanko’s direction, towards its appearance on Sunday, September 15 at the Finals of the National Brass Band Championships at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse.



Spokesman Jim Hurdwell said: “We are proudly representing London and the Southern Counties in competition against 17 of the very finest bands of our grading from all over England, Wales and Scotland. All of them, like ourselves, overcame strong regional opposition to be there and we are expecting a tough challenge. As with the other competitors, we shall be performing the set work, Viking Age by French composer, Thierry Deleruyelle.



“The Viking Age lasted from the late eighth to the middle of the eleventh century when Scandinavian warriors and merchants explored, plundered and left their mark on numerous territories. This work consists of four movements: Northern Men, Explorer, Raids and Heritage.



“It is an impressive and spectacular piece, with lots of interesting and playful parts for all sections, not least our percussionists, and we are all relishing its challenges!

“If you want to be part of Team Chi’s continuing success story, we have do have some vacancies especially for experienced tuba players and percussionists. Dedicated brass band players are always welcome and we’d be delighted to hear from you. We rehearse from 8pm until 10pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Super Shell Building at Goodwood Motor Circuit.”



More information on http://www.chichestercityband.co.uk



