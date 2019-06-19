Chichester Art Society’s summer exhibition opens at the Festival of Chichester

Chichester Art Society’s summer exhibition will once again be one of the highlights of the Festival of Chichester.

The exhibition runs from June 18-30, closed Monday, June 24, at the Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrews Court, off East Street, Chichester.

Spokeswoman Christine Wheeler said: “The exhibition showcases our members’ work throughout the year offering the visitor a wonderful opportunity to acquire unique artwork at an affordable price.

“There will be a wide range of works including paintings, prints, sculpture, ceramics and beautiful cards for that special occasion.

“Chichester Art Society (CAS) offers a friendly welcome. Come along to the exhibition and see what we do, see some of our artists at work in the painting demonstrations. You can chat with members who will be stewarding and pick up some information on our itinerary of talks and workshops for the year.

“Our society talks and demonstrations enable artists to network with fellow artists in an informal environment and learn about different techniques. Showing work at the annual exhibition provides a good focus and great opportunity to celebrate your achievements with a diverse group of professionals and amateurs.”

Member Mike Johnston is delighted to be taking part: “I have painted for many years, becoming familiar with acrylic paints and developing my style of work. However painting is essentially a solitary activity and it can be very difficult to adopt new directions in ones work. I think it is important to be open to other ideas, materials and practices. The society offers me opportunities to meet like-minded people and to participate in an imaginative programme of demonstrations and workshops by professional artists who provide valuable insights and influences.

“In addition, the annual exhibition provides me with an opportunity to exhibit my work in the excellent Oxmarket Gallery.”

Christine is also participating: “I love to use a wide range of media and am attracted by varying textures and tone and have great fun incorporating this into my work. Recently I’ve been exploring charcoal and glazing techniques and really enjoying the wonderful depth of tone they offer. Some of my favourite contemporary painters are Barbara Rae, Joan Eardley and Kurt Jackson who display a wonderful knowledge of colour. I aspire to be as bold and definite in my mark making. I am influenced by our wonderful landscape from the beautiful mountains of the Highlands of Scotland to the sweeping curves of the South Downs, I feel so privileged to live in this wonderful place.

“Chichester Art Society has introduced me to new methods of painting and drawing and brought me new arty friends to enjoy sharing time and ideas with.”

Rob Corfield will also be there: “Since retirement five years ago, l have been able to take painting more seriously and managed to gain sufficient confidence to join CAS two years ago. The demonstrations, workshops and award events have been very helpful in developing my skills to the point where I was able to exhibit and sell paintings in 2018.

“I work mainly in acrylics on hardboard so I can work quickly. My paintings are inspired by the sea and countryside of West Sussex, where I spend time sailing and mountain biking. The paintings are usually large, bold and mounted in recycled frames. I hope to start painting outdoors this summer.”

Another participant is Maggy Staples: “My lifelong passion for art started with childhood drawing of boats, on recycled brown envelopes, at my Grandpa’s desk in a bay window overlooking Fowey’s bustling harbour. I enjoy painting in inks, oil pastels, watercolour and acrylics.”

