Chapterhouse Theatre Company bring Treasure Island to Worthing

Chapterhouse Theatre Company bring their production of Treasure Island to Field Place Manor House and Barns, Worthing with on Thursday, June 13 at 7pm (0871 2200260 or www.seetickets.com).

Bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.



The production comes as part of Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s 20th anniversary of bringing classical theatre productions to country houses, castles, and heritage sites across the UK and Ireland. From the first year of performances at 30 venues with Romeo and Juliet in 2000, Chapterhouse now performs more than 170 shows every year.



Spokesman Jake Reynolds said: “Join Chapterhouse Theatre Company for this brand-new adaptation of everyone’s favourite swashbuckling pirate adventure: Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island. When he stumbles across a coveted treasure map, young Jim Hawkins finds himself on an epic adventure in the hope of finding Treasure Island. But not everyone is to be trusted, and a dark secret is lurking on board the ship...



“In our 20 years of touring, Chapterhouse has established itself as one of the most successful and acclaimed touring companies in the country, breathing new life into the texts of some of literature’s most celebrated writers, from Shakespeare to Austen to the Brontë sisters.



Scriptwriter Laura Turner said: “It’s been a pleasure to be involved with Chapterhouse’s productions over the last decade and this year is no exception. I’m delighted to see some of my favourite classic stories coming to life on stage, from Pride and Prejudice to The Secret Garden - one of most beloved books. I hope audiences young and old alike find plenty to enjoy in 2019’s array of shows.”



Richard Main, artistic director and producer, added: “We are thrilled to still be joining our audiences at beautiful venues for this, our 20th year as a company. We’ve brought back some of our most popular, best-loved shows from over the years, as well as some newer shows. I am excited to be working with our creative teams of actors and directors, as well as with Laura Turner, who beautifully adapts the shows for the stage. Last year we were lucky with a long, hot summer. We’ve got our fingers crossed for this year!”



