Celebrating Women in Rock at Shoreham's Ropetackle

Vocalists Emily Clark, Jennifer Greene and Tanya Seifert join forces to celebrate some of our greatest female singers in a show heading for Shoreham.

Women in Rock plays the Ropetackle on Saturday, June 22 at 8pm, showcasing songs from Joan Jett to Pink, from Cher to Suzi Quatro and from Heart to Janis Joplin.



“Our manager Kim Neaves had the idea to create something like this because there wasn’t really anything else like it on the market,” says Emily, “something featuring the music of the greatest female artists. It is all very much dominated by males. When you do a rock tribute, people are wanting to hear people like Bon Jovi and so on, but the women have always been around and there are some really great female singers. There are some amazing artists, people like Blondie and Cher and Pat Benatar, singers who are just incredible… and so she came up with the concept for the show.



“The show was put together in 2016, but I wasn’t in it then. I joined a bit later. I have been with the show for two and a half years now, and I have been with it ever since. It is really great fun. It is very energetic because the songs are so energetic. It is quite demanding vocally because the songs are so powerful, but every time you sing them you get such a great buzz.

“When we first started, we had a certain number of songs that we used to always do, but we like to try new things as well, just try something to see if it works and if it doesn’t, you just do something else. You just see what the audience likes. But really it is a question of keeping it fresh.



“We are starting to get people coming back to see the show again so we don’t want to be always giving them the same thing, so we do change things a little bit, like have a different song at the start, have a different Cher song and so on.”



Emily stresses that she and the others aren’t setting out to impersonate the singers whose songs they are singing: “We don’t try to be them, but we do try to make the songs as close as possible to the originals. But we just sing the songs really. We are all good singers in our own different ways. We have all got different voices and it works. Tanya is really good at the low tones, and Jennifer is very good at high ones. The artists are all amazing.



“If you think of someone like Blondie, she had her own style and her own look; and Cher is iconic, very much with her own style again and her own look. They are very strong women. They are very striking. I don’t know if it was harder for them to break through because they were women, but they are incredible artists.”



Blondie is a particular favourite for Emily: “I feel I am quite similar to her. I am quite a free spirit. I just get on stage and get into my own little world. I really work out and jump around, and I feel she is a person a bit like that. I am quite similar to Blondie in a way as a person.”

