Canadian poet Nancy Mattson will visit Chichester poetry group

Canadian poet Nancy Mattson will be heading the bill at Open Mic Poetry at Chichester’s New Park Centre on Wednesday, May 29.

The evening will also feature as part of the regional South Downs Poetry Festival.

Nancy Mattson moved from Canada to London in 1990. Her fourth collection, Vision on Platform 2 (Shoestring 2018), reflects on her Canadian prairie childhood, life and love in England, encounters with art, nature, faith and history. Her previous collections include Finns and Amazons (Arrowhead 2012), which begins with poems about early 20th-century Russian women artists but moves to a search for her Finnish great-aunt who disappeared in Stalinist Russia; Writing with Mercury (Flambard 2006); and Maria Breaks Her Silence (Coteau 1989), which was shortlisted for Canada’s Gerald Lampert Award. Nancy co-organises Poetry in the Crypt in Islington, north London.

Spokesman Barry Smith said: “Nancy read in the open mic section at the recent Chichester Library event featuring her partner Michael Bartholomew-Biggs. The audience was so impressed by her lively performance that we are delighted to offer her the headline reader spot for her return visit. Nancy will base her reading on her new collection Vision on Platform 2 but also draw on her distinguished back catalogue.”

In the second part of the evening, local writers will get the chance to share the platform with Nancy and read their latest poems. Barry added: “It promises to be a stimulating evening. We welcome poetry from old friends and newcomers to the open mic in any style and any subject. Those who prefer just to sit back and listen are equally welcome.”

Open Mic Poetry, Wednesday, May 29, 7.30pm, Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester. Entrance £4 on the door. Further information: http://www.chichesterpoetry.simplesite.co.uk



