Busy Amici Concerts series coming up at the Festival of Chichester

Amici Concerts will once again be offering a busy and exciting series of concerts within the Festival of Chichester.

Under the Amici banner, they will be offering:

Chichester Cathedral, Thursday, June 27, 7.30pm: Eight Seasons And A Blackbird, Chichester Cathedral. Popular Festival soloist Harriet Mackenzie returns to Chichester directing her Celoniatus Ensemble juxtaposing Vivaldi’s Baroque masterpiece The Four Seasons with the heat of Argentinian tango in Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires and an evocative orchestral work by Canadian composer Emily Doolittle, depicting a blackbird singing in the rain.

Saturday, July 6, 12 noon -1pm. Bogdan Vacarescu (Violin) & Julian Jacobson (Piano): The Ruins Of Athens, Pallant House Gallery. Bogdan Vacarescu and Julian Jacobson return to Chichester with a selection of beloved pieces and lost masterworks for violin and piano featuring music by Beethoven, Chopin and Castelnuovo-Tedesco.

Monday, July 8, 7.30pm. Una Danza Para Violeta, St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square. Contemporary flamenco dancer and choreographer Natalia García-Huidobro presents her homage to traditional flamenco, completing Violeta Parra’s unfinished work El Gavilán (Sparrowhawk).

Wednesday, July 10, 7.30pm. Nature Versus Nurture: Bibi Heal, Soprano & Amanda Cook, Guitar, St Pancras Church. From the heart-warming to the heart-breaking, interpretations of Britten, Rodrigo and Schubert.

Thursday, July 11, 7.30pm. Unicorn Frequency, St Pancras Church. Dazzling classical music juxtaposed with Russian gypsy gems, Hungarian folk, Romanian laments, Bulgarian dances, free improvisation and jazz: a fiery ensemble of virtuosos featuring guitar, accordion, double bass and percussion, led by violinist Bogdan Vacarescu.

Friday, July 12, 7.30pm. Oculi Ensemble, St Pancras Church. Violinist Emma Parker and friends from the internationally award-winning Badke Quartet have formed Oculi Ensemble to continue their rich history of collaborations, inviting the finest of chamber musicians. Programme: Brahms String Quintet o 88, Mozart String Quintet in G minor k516, Webern Langsamer Satz for string quartet.

Saturday, July 13, 3pm. Going For A Song: A Chronicle Of The UK Record Shop, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square, Chichester. In an entertaining talk illustrated with music from old records, author Garth Cartwright discusses how the humble record shop grew from selling wax cylinders into the huge HMV chain.

http://www.thenovium.org/boxoffice; ; 01243 816525 or 775888; The Novium.

