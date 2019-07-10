Brighton medium promises to connect Mid-Sussex audiences with the spirit world

Louise Eaton is a blind medium and president of the 100-year-old Brotherhood Gate Spiritualist Church in Brighton.

She is just about to take her gifts onto a different kind of stage, offering an evening of mediumship at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath on Saturday, July 13 at 7.30pm.

It will be her first-ever 360-seater event. Tickets are £15 booked in advance or £20 on the night. http://www.placesleisure.org/centres/clair-hall/



“This is my first big step forward to doing theatre shows,” Louise says. “It feels like the natural next step. I would love to do more theatre work. I would love to do theatre tours.”

And if she meets with scepticism, well, then, as Louise, says, that’s simply personal opinion.

“I call myself an evidential medium.

“The spirits give me information that is really specific, that only they can know, evidence that can only be from the spirit coming through.”

And the fact that she is blind will certainly mean that she can’t be accused of cheating: “Being blind means that I have got nothing that can get in the way. I had no barriers there.

“If you work with spirits, you don’t need to be able to see. It is all in your mind and in your memory and in thought waves and feelings. It is all inside.

“You don’t need to see to be a medium, but as I am blind, perhaps there is a sensitivity there.

“And people won’t be able to accuse me of reading body language or looking at tattoos or whatever. I can’t look around and say that I want to speak to that person in the pink jumper.

“If that is what the spirits are telling me, then that is what I will say.

“I regard it as a gift and a privilege. I connect with relatives just to let them know that they are OK and that life carries on. It is as simple as that. When you move on, your body obviously goes to dust, but your spirit lives on and you can come back to communicate.”

If people don’t believe Louise, then that’s absolutely their choice, she says. But she knows what she knows – and has done for a long time.

“I was aware that I was different, that I had a gift when I was a child. I was aware that spirits were trying to communicate with me. They were just trying to talk to me.

“I didn’t know what was happening. I was only six. Yes, it was scary. I didn’t know what was going on. I was hearing them talking to me when I was asleep. They were just trying to communicate. It was only my lack of understanding that made it scary.

“But it was my vocation to be a medium.

“I didn’t really understand it for a very, very long time. I had dreams and memories, but it was not really until my late 20s when my father died that I started to realise that there was something deeper that was going on.

“I was given a ring of my dad’s when he passed. When I was wearing that ring, I was picking up things from it. I was thinking thoughts that he might be having or just sensations.

“He died of a heart attack, and I could pick up energy from that ring.”

Brilliant Chichester revival honours The Deep Blue Sea as a genuine masterpiece



Enjoy our photos of the Festival of Chichester 2019 launch



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery