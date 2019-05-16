Brighton Festival comes to Worthing

Brighton Festival, the largest annual, curated multi-arts festival in England, is enjoying a new partnership with Worthing Theatres this year with three events brought to the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, during May.

Andrew Comben, chief executive of Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival, said: “Local favourites, The Storytelling Army, will reveal tales of food, flavours and their roots from all over the world, tucked inside Worthing Pavilion Café, overlooking the sea.”

Dance company TRIBE// debut their work Still I Rise at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre, with an all-female cast inspired by the work of African-American writer and activist Maya Angelou. And finally, Brighton’s own Spymonkey will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre with comedy theatre production Cooped.

Andrew added: “We’re hugely excited by this new partnership with Worthing Theatres. Brighton Festival has always held events across the wider greater Brighton region but working with Worthing Theatres to deepen our engagement with communities we might not otherwise reach is enormously valuable, and we hope even more people get to enjoy great art and culture as a result.”

The shows are:

The Storytelling Army, Sunday, May 19, 4pm, Worthing Pavilion Café Bar, £4 (proceeds going to AudioActive and Cascade Creative Recovery).

Created in 2017 by nabokov to fulfil Kate Tempest’s vision of a more inclusive Brighton Festival, The Storytelling Army returns with more tales to tell. For 2019, the theme is food and flavours that people have experienced; stories of where they come from; places they have been; or the places they dream to taste. Join people from all walks of life in an intimate setting – outdoors in a Brighton park or indoors at Worthing overlooking the beach – to enjoy a simple meal together and hear their stories.

nabokov will run a of series of community workshops with Cascade Creative Recovery and AudioActive (along with local musicians, poets, storytellers and the Kitchen Academy) to encourage participants to create and tell their own stories. Whether sung with live music or simply spoken, you will hear recollections of plight, grief, happiness, joy and perseverance.

TRIBE//: Still I Rise, Thursday, May 23, 7.30pm, Connaught Theatre, Worthing.

TRIBE//’s debut work, Still I Rise is a call to arms performed by an all-female cast. Raw, gutsy emotive and visceral dance work from choreographer Victoria Fox creates a stark world where the dancers push forward with uplifting determination. The piece channels the resilient, unapologetic nature of the seminal poem, written by African American writer, singer, and activist Maya Angelou. A relentless hope for the human spirit, combined with a soundtrack from pounding beats to classical arias, drives the journey onwards, falling down, gathering up…until we rise.

Spymonkey: Cooped, May 22- 26, 2: Pavilion Theatre, Worthing.

As Brighton’s Spymonkey celebrate its 20th anniversary, don’t miss the opportunity to catch the show which made them an international comedy sensation. Cooped. See page 37.

Tickets online from http://brightonfestival.org or call 01273 709709.

