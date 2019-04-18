Award-winning Oasis tribute act to perform in Bognor

In what has been proclaimed to be the 'biggest live gig in Bognor' for the last decade, Oasis tribute act, OASISH, will be performing at TAO bar tomorrow night (Friday).

According to TAO owner Dan Slade, the 'whole venue is being changed around for the gig, right in the heart of Bognor Regis on the High Street'.

TAO bar, Bognor

He said: "This Good Friday TAO is excited to announce that Europe's No.1 tribute to Oasis, the national multi award winning OASISH will be performing live at TAO,

"[There will be a] large stage area and lighting to be put in to accommodate them and up to 300 guests.

"My dad Terry Slade was co founder of the Bognor Rox so music has always been in my family and I am very excited to announce the biggest live gig in Bognor for 10+ years, probably since 'From the Jam' headlined the Rox festival."

Dan said entry will cost £10 to the 'all ticket event, that we hope to be a sell out'.

He added: "We are very excited for this to be hopefully the first of many big live gigs, from top bands at TAO in 2019.

"There always seems to be a lot of negativity around Bognor, but this is something that the town should be very excited about, that they are coming to play here, and we very much hope that the town will get behind this event and it will be a sell out, so to able us to do more like this in the near future and put Bognor back on the live music scene map!"

Dan said TAO will close at 6pm on Friday evening and doors will reopen for ticket holders at 7.30pm with the main show due to start at 8.15pm.

"There will also be local support acts from 7.30pm," he said.

"Advanced tickets are on sell now. Either pop into TAO, or book online on your phone at https://ticketlab.co.uk/event/id/2800.