Annual Icklesham art show returns with a host of varied works

Icklesham Art Group is holding its yearly show this bank holiday weekend.

The group’s Annual Art Show is being held on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5.

The event is set to be held in Icklesham Village Hall, in the Rother District.

A spokesman said there is lots for those going to the show to see and buy.

They added: “This popular annual event returns yet again showcasing varied artworks from this thriving and friendly group.”

Visitors to the show will be able to meet the artists and enjoy homemade cakes and snacks.

All attendees will be able to access free parking at the event. New members are welcome to attend.