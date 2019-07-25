10 things coming up in Chichester and Bognor and Petworth

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. Ben Richards’ Bognor Regis show will be called Coming Home – because that’s precisely what it’s all about. TV and West End performer Ben will take the stage at his beloved Regis Centre on Sunday, July 28 at 7pm, singing songs from his musical heroes spanning the years, from Frank Sinatra to Bruno Mars with a nod to his own musical career.

2 Petworth Festival. The Julian Bliss Septet, Monday, July 29, St Mary’s Church, Petworth, 7.30pm. former BBC Young Musician of the Year Julian Bliss formed his septet in 2010 – a group now renowned for bringing the sound of swing, Latin, American and jazz music to audiences across the world.

3 Petworth Festival. Tamsin Waley-Cohen (violin) with Huw Watkins (piano), Friday, July 26, Champs Hill, RH20 1LY, 7.30pm. Tamsin is joined by her regular duo partner, pianist and composer Huw Watkins, in a programme that pivots around two of Beethoven’s fine sonatas for the instrument.

4 Theatre. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (July 15-September 7), directed by Jeremy Sams, Chichester Festival Theatre. Handsome cowboy Curly McLain is head over spurs for farm owner Laurey Williams. But lonely ranch-hand Jud Fry has his sinister sights set on her too. And Laurey’s not the only girl with cowboy problems. Ado Annie’s beau Will Parker is back from chasing steers in Kansas City, where he won the fifty dollars her father insists Will must have to marry her.

5 Petworth Festival. Coffee Concert with Trio Simbora, Friday, July 26, Leconfield Hall, Petworth, 11.15am. The first in a new series of relaxed coffee concerts featuring young and traditional musicians sees an appearance by Trio Simbora. The trio will offer a journey through the exuberant sounds and rhythms found in Brazil, from the virtuosic instrumental Choro music from Rio de Janeiro, right through to the uplifting songs from the Forró and Afro-Brazilian traditions in the northeast of Brazil.

6 Petworth Festival. Kabantu world and traditional music, Tuesday, July 30, St Mary Church, Easebourne, 8pm. The first of two atmospheric candle-lit concerts in St Mary’s Easebourne features the quintet of musicians known as Kabantu, a combination of strings, guitar, vocals and percussion. Together they create new marriages of music from around the globe and celebrate the space where different cultures meet.

7 Art. Bognor Regis Camera Club shows off its members’ skills with its 2019 summer photography exhibition running daily from Monday, July 29 to Saturday, August 3 from 10am-4pm at The Recital Hall, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis. The exhibition will be officially opened on the evening of Monday, July 29 in a ceremony attended by club members, their families and invited guests.

8 Petworth Festival. Murray Lachlan Young – Modern Cautionary Tales for Young Children (ages six and up), Sunday July 28, Leconfield Hall, Petworth, 11.15am. A mixture of poetry, stand-up comedy, storytelling, a touch of panto and lots of fun participation from Murray Lachlan Young. A “raucous, silly, scary, funny, poignant and enlightening hour of merriment and mayhem, packed with dark tales and nonsense.”

9 Art. The Southern Ceramic Group will be offering a summer show in the Bishop’s Kitchen, Chichester Cathedral running from Saturday, July 27-Sunday, August 11 (open daily, 10am-5pm, free entry). Spokeswoman Vidya Thirunarayan said: “The 2019 summer exhibition will showcase over 600 exhibits from 60 ceramicists. This year exhibits the work of several new potters.”

10 Art. Maggie and Helena Cochran are having their first joint mother and daughter exhibition at the little art gallery in Rookwood Road, West Wittering until July 25. Artist Maggie and photographer daughter Helena are combining.

