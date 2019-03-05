Unique twists on pancakes for Shrove Tuesday Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... If you are fed up of the standard of lemon and sugar pancakes then here are a few unusual – but delicious – recipes to try. Here we try mango mojito pancakes; apple and cinnamon; strawberry and mascarpone; toffee apple; and strawberry, almond and caramel pancakes. Berryworld strawberry, toasted almond and caramel pancakes. Picture: Berryworld.com SUS-180213-124829001 These are the food and shop chains that started life in Sussex