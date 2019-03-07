Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2019 finalists unveiled

The grand finalists in the Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2019 have been revealed following an intensive eight-month judging process, supported by a record 18,000 public votes.

These inspirational Sussex food and drink heroes can now look forward to an exciting night of celebrations at ‘the Sussex Foodie event of the year’, the spectacular Sussex Food & Drink Awards Banquet on May 15 at the Amex Stadium in Falmer.

Sussex farmer and Nuffield scholar, William Goodwin, chairman of the judges, said: “Over the last decade, Sussex has really earned its place as one of the leading counties in the UK for producing superb food and drink and this year’s grand finalists line up offers an impressive range of first class, diverse businesses from across the county."

Mr Goodwin expressed how tough he believes the competition has gotten over the years.

"The grand finalists announced so far, 21 from West Sussex, three from East Sussex and three from Brighton & Hove, should feel immensely proud at making it through to this final stage in the competition," he added.

All 30 grand finalists will be invited to join over 350 leaders in the food, drink and farming industry at the awards banquet to discover who will be crowned overall winner of young Sussex farmer, food producer, drink producer, young chef, farmers market, food shop, butcher, eating experience, street food and newcomer of the year.

The 2019 Grand Finalists, strictly in alphabetical order, are:

Sussex Food Producer of the Year, sponsored by Southern Co-op

Goodwood Home Farm, Goodwood, West Sussex

Jengers Craft Bakery, Billingshurst, West Sussex

Real Patisserie, Brighton & Hove

Sussex Drink Producer of the Year, sponsored by Natural PR

Bolney Wine Estate, Bolney, West Sussex

Brighton Gin, Brighton & Hove

Langham Brewery, Lodsworth, West Sussex

Young Sussex Farmer of the Year, sponsored by The South of England Agricultural Society in association with Farmers Weekly magazine

Rachel Knowles, Trenchmore Farm, Cowfold, West Sussex

Kate Lywood, Marshalls Farm, Kirdford, West Sussex

Stephen Rusling, Holmsted Farm, Haywards Heath, West Sussex

Sussex Farmers Market of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery

Chichester Farmers Market, West Sussex

Lewes Farmers Market, Cliffe Precinct, East Sussex

Shoreham Farmers Market, West Sussex

Sussex Food Shop of the Year, sponsored by Sussex Food & Drink Network

Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst, West Sussex

Jeremy’s Two, Cowfold, West Sussex

Stansted Park Farm Shop, Stansted Park, West Sussex

Sussex Butcher of the Year, sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd

Cottenham’s of Lindfield, Lindfield, West Sussex

S K Hutchings Family Butchers and Graziers, Partridge Green, West Sussex

The Butcher and Deli, Rustington, West Sussex

Sussex Eating Experience of the Year, sponsored by Natural Partnerships CIC

etch. by Steven Edwards, Brighton & Hove

Farmer, Butcher, Chef, Goodwood, West Sussex

The Parsons Table, Arundel, West Sussex

Sussex Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by SRC-Time

Lorama Foods, Bosham, West Sussex

Skylark Cafe Restaurant, Eastbourne, East Sussex

Pollyanna’s Kitchen, West Chiltington, West Sussex

Sussex Street Food of the Year, sponsored by Horsham District Foodies supported by Food Rocks

Garlic Wood Events, Shipley, West Sussex

Mann and Moore, Horsham, West Sussex

The BBQ Project, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex

To book tickets for the 2019 awards banquet and celebrate the very best in Sussex food and drink visit www.sussexfoodawards.biz