Contemporary textile group Curious Threads offer Worthing exhibition

Moving On is the exhibition from October 15-27 at Worthing’s Colonnade House – Creative Hub.

The exhibition comes from contemporary quilt and textile art group Curious Threads.

Spokeswoman and member Sue Duncan said: “This second exhibition by the group builds on the success of the initial exhibition New Beginnings and demonstrates how the individual members have grown and developed their work. Now a cohesive group of friends, we seek to support, inspire and motivate one another to achieve our best work while developing skills and techniques often outside of our comfort zone.

“This exhibition will include each artist’s interpretation of the various group challenges. It will demonstrate how we have been inspired by the themes and how our work has developed using a mixture of multi-media, paper, contemporary quilting or stitched and embroidered pieces.”

As local Sussex artists they are all keen to display their ongoing journey. Artists will be in attendance each day and available to talk through the groups’ work.”

Sue added: “The Curious Threads group was established in 2015 by Worthing, Horsham and Lewes based artists looking to work together and interested in contemporary quilting and art textiles. Initially the group was about sharing knowledge and being with like-minded people. Exhibiting was a long-term aim and to many quite a daunting task.”

Members include Wendy Bartlett, Sue Sherwood, Linda Hoddy, Alison Livesley, Sue Sears, Sandy Griffiths, Janet Piggott, Liz Howlett, Marion Dann and Jane Falls.

As Sue says: “They come from a variety of different textile backgrounds, including dressmaking, quilting, embroidery, book making, fabric painting, dyeing and mixed media. It means that members bring quite different perspectives to the group and this has been one of our strengths.

“We meet monthly, working individually and to group challenges extending and developing our skills through the experience of fellow members who will run mini-workshops as well as in-house tutored workshops where as a group we wish to develop a specific skill or style of work.

“We try to have a group visit at least once a year and this usually throws up some interesting ideas for a future challenge. The group has a strong cohesive core. Individually we have all added our expertise and skills to strengthen the group. Everyone has added a different perspective and actively engages and contributes and it makes the meetings and events we hold fun and something you want to attend. “

The first exhibition was New Beginnings in 2017.

