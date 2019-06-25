Chichester Cathedral is once again central to the Festival of Chichester

Chichester Cathedral will once again be central to this year’s Festival of Chichester, promising something for everyone in a series of events featuring music, poetry, conversation and tours, and including appearances by some very special local celebrities.

Cathedral spokeswoman Cathy Clark said: “The cathedral will host the concert Eight Seasons and a Blackbird on June 27, with internationally-renowned concerto violinist Harriet MacKenzie leading her Celoniatus Ensemble in a heart-warming nature-themed programme which includes Vivaldi’s Baroque masterpiece The Four Seasons, alongside Argentinian tango in Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.”

Also in the Cathedral, Festival of Chichester patron Dame Patricia Routledge hosts An Evening of Poetry and Music (Tuesday, July 9, 6.30pm), Dame Patricia Routledge will read Keats’ immortal Odes to mark the bicentenary of their composition in this celebration of poetry and music. There will also be stimulating new poetry read by South Downs poets and live music performed by Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar.

Other cathedral events:

Saturday, July 6, 7.30pm. A Journey Through Time and Space, Southdowns Concert Band with The Walton Voices – a concert to reflect a musical journey. The proceeds will be donated to Dementia Support (Sage House). The compere for the evening is novelist and Cicestrian Kate Mosse

Thursday, July 4, 1.10pm. Piano: Victor Ryabchikov. Acclaimed Russian pianist Victor Ryabchikov brings his exquisite touch to a delightful programme of Russian Romantic music with a touch of Chopin. Victor is a regular at the Festival of Chichester and has enchanted audiences from the Peterhoff Great Palace in St Petersburg to London’s Wigmore Hall.

Tickets: The Novium, 01243 816525, www.thenovium.org/boxoffice.

More details on festivalofchichester.co.uk.

