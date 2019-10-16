Brand-new Emsworth arts market ready to launch

A brand-new arts market is being launched at Hewitts café in Emsworth on Saturday, October 19 from 10am-4pm.

Barbara Jones, a watercolour artist living in Purbrook, is setting it up.

“As part of my role as secretary to the Emsworth Arts Trail, I heard the news from Debbie Lyall of Hewitts that she was keen to offer the venue to benefit the local community more and did we, The Emsworth Art Trail committee, know of anybody who may like to run a craft market.

“Excited about this I decided to take on the challenge myself but make it more unique and different and offer an affordable platform to local artists from in and around Emsworth who do, like myself, find it a struggle to find regular places to sell original art work. There are a couple of craft markets already operating in Emsworth, but this is something quite different.

“Like many of us I am also totally saddened by the demise of the High Street in general and I see this as an opportunity for all to benefit from what Emsworth has to offer and the added bonus of it coinciding with the fabulous food market in the Square is just another added attraction for both the community and visitors to the town.”

Barbara promises a fresh initiative that offers a platform for artists from in and around Emsworth to exhibit, sell and discuss their original works with visitors from around the community.

“Each month there will be a managed balance of ten talented exhibitors showing original artwork, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, jewellery, glasswork, wood carvings and more as well as a selection of prints and cards.

“The market operates on the third Saturday of the months of October and November 2019 and then from March through to November in 2020.

Info on barbsart56@gmail.com.

