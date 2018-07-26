Ten things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Art. Felpham friends Mary Hite and Jeanette Clarke will be reunited once again through art in Arundel. Mary and Jeanette are delighted once again to be contributing to the overall summer scene as they have done for nearly a quarter of a century. They will be exhibiting original art at affordable prices in the Norfolk Centre, Mill Road, Arundel, BN18 9PA, which adjoins the Lower Castle entrance. They and their art exhibition will be there from Monday, July 30 until Sunday, August 5 inclusive. Admission free; donations to Cancer Research.

2 Music. On Friday, August 3, Steyning Jazz Club present Latchepen, who are a London-based gypsy jazz band born out of a collective admiration for Django Reinhardt and anything that swings. Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Interestingly, their name Latchepen is an exclamation of happiness in the Romani language. Acoustic by nature but with a projection and heart beat that can rival any amplifier or drum, this band produces jazz on a string, with influences ranging from Romani music to bebop. Their violinist, Matt Holborn, who was born in Yorkshire and grew up in Scotland, says that the band are trying to bridge the gap between jazz and various Balkan and gypsy folk styles, involving melodic development in high octane style, but still delivering traditional forms of jazz and playing them to an exceptionally-high standard. Matt’s fluid playing style is echoed by virtuoso guitarist Kourosh Kanani, who is of Irish and Iranian descent, and French jazz guitarist Jeremie Coullon. They are impressively complemented by the renowned bass player, Simon Read, from London.” Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning 8.00pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Information Tel: Denis Cummings 01903 814017

3 Music. Worthing Symphony Orchestra players will offer a Serenade to Music at St Mary’s House, Bramber on Saturday, July 28 at 7.30pm. The concert forms part of owner Peter Thorogood’s 32nd year of successful concerts and takes place in the Victorian Music Room at St Mary’s House, Bramber. Tickets, which include wine and canapés, cost £27.50, and may be obtained from the box office on 01903 816205 or the website www.stmarysbramber.co.uk/concerts.htm.

4 Music. Prince Edward Island based The East Pointers play Shoreham’s Ropetackle Arts Centre on August 2. Spokesman James Wallace said: “The East Pointers are fiddler/singer Tim Chaisson, banjoist Koady Chaisson and guitarist Jake Charron. Their blistering live shows and palpable authenticity make their instrumental tunes practically cartwheel and infuses their lyric-driven songs with poignancy.”

5 Music. Mystery Lights from the USA are live in Brighton on July 26 with a date at Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar. Spokesman Rob Bailey said: “I have seen this band four times in the last two years and have been raving about them to anyone who will listen. The recordings are great, but the live experience is something else. In an era when the city complains that there are no good NYC bands, when half of the music scene has split for sunny California, the Mystery Lights are an anomaly. Not only did these bold young men reverse the direction, optimistically migrating east against the tide from the west coast, but they also landed in the wormy apple to immerse themselves in the action and diversity of New York City.”

6 Music. Worthing’s Ryan Mac takes to his home town’s Pavilion Theatre stage, promising the “ultimate swing experience”, also featuring special guest and Sinatra tribute Stephen Triffitt (Saturday July 28, 7.30pm).

7 Art. Arundel-based contemporary landscape painter Frances Knight will present an exhibition of large landscape paintings in the foyer of the Oxmarket Gallery, Chichester, until July 29. The exhibition is open until Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm.

8 Music. Coda Records’ production of The Show Must Go On..., an evening of Queen’s greatest hits featuring Sussex rock group, Iron Tyger, accompanied by the London Symphonia, comes to the Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis on Friday, July 27 at 8pm. Spokeswoman Julia Clark said: “In the traditionally male dominated world of rock n’ roll, Iron Tyger stand out from the crowd as they are fronted by a show-stopping female lead vocalist, the amazing Roz Smith who performs powerful versions of Queen’s all-time classics. The evening will be even more special as Iron Tyger will perform dazzling versions of Queen classics accompanied by a chamber ensemble including strings, woodwind and orchestral percussion, plus surprise guests.”

9 Theatre. Dorset-born SISATA present a radical re-imagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in Brighton. Director Charmaine Parkin said: “Set in a dystopian future, the human race is slowly becoming extinct. With a desperation to save humanity, Angel, a revolutionary procreation of pioneering female scientist Doctor Frankenstein, is created. A new evolution that has been artificially accelerated, but in this take on the famous gothic tale Frankie creates not the monster of convention, but a young woman whose very existence challenges everything.” Brighton Open Air Theatre, July 25-28, 7pm, plus 2pm Saturday matinee.

10 Jousting. Arundel Castle’s 10th annual International Jousting and Medieval Tournament: Champion of Champions Edition, the world’s longest jousting tournament of its kind, runs until July 29. The Castle grounds will transform with a tented medieval encampment for an action-packed living history spectacular, with professional jousters representing England, Germany, Norway and Poland. Spokeswoman Carissa Christy said: “The highlight of Arundel Castle’s open season promises nothing less than a true clash of the titans with plenty of fierce rivalries along the way.”

