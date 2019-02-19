Sporting legends lead John Nicholson’s fine art auction

The works of a leading artist in the world of sport are about to go under the hammer.

Stephen Doig is well known for his masterful pencil drawings and coloured sketches in pastels of royals, sporting heroes and other celebrities. As the winner of The Fine Art Guilds Artist of the Year in 1997, he has built up a formidable reputation, especially as a contemporary sporting artist.

Now a selection of 57 of his works, including a signed composite pastel of Manchester United legends, will come up for sale at John Nicholson’s Fine Art auction in Fernhurst on Wednesday, February 27. Estimates start in the low hundreds and rise from there.

Buffy Parker, painting specialist at John Nicholson’s, said: “It’s an impressive collection of works by an artist who managed to capture the energy and spirit of everyone he portrayed. These are original works from which popular signed limited edition lithographs were made, so we’re fortunate to be able to sell such a wonderful collection.”

The collection can be seen in the online catalogue at www.johnnicholsons.com.