Semi-abstract landscapes from artist Alyson Lomas at Chichester's Oxmarket Gallery

Artist Alyson Lomas offers an exhibition of her recent work at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from April 8-21.

Alyson moved to Bognor Regis from the Scottish Borders two years ago and lives on the coast with her husband.

“This will be my first exhibition in West Sussex and I am looking forward to showing my recent work at the Oxmarket Gallery. My paintings lean towards semi-abstract landscapes. Using acrylics allows me to develop a painting from a loose starting point of colour and shape.

“I was born in East Anglia and studied at St Martin’s, Liverpool and Winchester before lecturing in art for 17 years. I have exhibited in Hampshire, Suffolk and the Scottish Borders and have work in several private collections abroad. A highlight was being awarded an Arts Council grant to develop my work.”

