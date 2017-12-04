"Rude limericks" from West Sussex author!

Rustington author Patricia Feinberg Stoner is in print with The Little Book of Rude Limericks



Patricia said: “I remember the first limerick I ever wrote. I was ten, and I don’t think I actually knew it was a limerick, but I had just come across the wonderful Complete Limerick Book, edited by Langford Reed, and that probably had something to do with it. That limerick was about the wisteria that grew on my grandmother’s cottage wall, and all I’m going to say about it is that it was pretty good… for a ten-year-old.

“I’ve been a writer all my life, both professionally and as a hobby, and limericks are my passion. I’ve always jotted them down on backs of envelopes and promptly lost them. Then in 1987 my husband and I bought a holiday home right down in the south of France, and so began 25 years of long and increasingly-wearisome drives. To while away the time, I’d seize on the name of a passing village and try to limericise it – and if no such word exists, it ought to. For this reason, the book is half English and half French: in its pages you’ll find the old man of Toulouse rubbing shoulders with the greedy young man from York, and high-jinks on both the A40 and the Autoroute des Plages. You’ll also find some laugh-out-loud illustrations by the inimitable Bob Bond. Watch out for the randy gendarme!

“The Little Book of Rude Limericks is my third book, and my second collection of verse. At Home in the Pays d’Oc is a memoir of the time we spent living in France – largely true, though I would never spoil a good story for the sake of a few facts. Paw Prints in the Butter is a series of comic verses about cats, and I am selling it in aid of the brilliant local animal rescue charity, Wadars.”

As for the latest book: “Most of the limericks in the book are naughty rather than rude – and some are downright clean – but there are exceptions. All, I hope, will amuse.” The Little Book of Rude Limericks is available from Amazon in paperback (price £3.75) and on Kindle (£1.99) and the Inspired by the Sea gallery on the Worthing sea front.”