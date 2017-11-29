PICTURES: Selsey’s Christmas lights switch-on

Huge crowds ensured Selsey maintained its great tradition of Christmas celebrations at the town’s lights switch-on.

Once again Selsey Town Council was delighted at the impressive turnout at its annual celebrations on Saturday, which again had the children’s lantern parade at the heart of the evening.

Selsey lights 2017. Pictures Steve Harley Photography

Town co-ordinator Sam Tate, who organises the event, was thrilled with the response from the community.

He said: “After the success of our lantern parade last year we decided to keep it as the main part of our celebrations and the children of Selsey didn’t disappoint.

“We had around 250 people in the parade which was led by the The Selsey Lions santa sleigh and supported also by Selsey Coastguard.”

The evening included craft stalls, street food, mini fun fair, Christmas tree lights countdown, The Salvation Army Band, community choir, The Dance Club and a performance from Cloud 9, who will be performing the panto Aladdin during the festive season.

Many of the local retailers joined in with stalls, late night opening and free goodies to delight the crowds.

Sam added:“We’re grateful to all those that help at council run events, the retailers really got involved and the community came out in force to enjoy the event.

“As always thanks must also go to all those who volunteer their services on the night to ensure people stay safe during the event.”

