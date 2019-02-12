New work by Lucy Bentham at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery

Coralline and Other Things offers an exhibition of recent work by Lucy Bentham at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery running from Tuesday, February 12 to Sunday, February 24.

Lucy, who is from Somerset, but currently based in Chichester, completed the work in late 2018.

“It is a side-shoot project from a project I have been making since 2014 called Stonework. Stonework is an on-going series within a larger project exploring the female artist in the domestic space and the sublime in the natural landscape (Escape Theory). They’re like nesting dolls in project form. The stones in Stonework have been provided by my partner from business trips and are symbolic of his freedom. They are returned to me in the isolation of the domestic space where they metamorphose into signifiers of grounding myself in their places of origin. For Coralline and Other Things, I went to a beautiful place and collected my own rocks and things.

“My usual methodology involves analogue camera materials and hand-printing, making the process tactile from start to finish. However, this project has been made digitally, in-studio, and printed digitally. I wanted it to be visually reminiscent of a scientific study. I’m looking at these corallines and other things much closer than I could if they were a pile of rubble in my hand. I’m making them important, individual. To me, work doesn’t really exist until it’s on the wall and people are looking at it, and this interaction is especially important after such a digital process. The result is a display of a selection of the final 30 images: nine 10x8in digital c-type prints. I hope the audience will enjoy something from the work, although it’s not for me to dictate what!

“I work with primarily analogue photography, not limiting my work to a particular category or style. I achieved a first-class BA (Hons) in photography from the University of the West of England (2013) and an MA in photography and the book from the University of Plymouth (2016). The majority of my work is conceptually driven, revolving around personal themes, seeking a sense of belonging and reflecting on life’s transitions. Influenced by the world around me, I often comment on the personal significance of ostensibly-mundane circumstances to form a narrative as an observer and occasional participant. My key interests are the female artist, the imagination, landscape, portraiture and the juxtaposition of the written word with the photographic image.

“My artistic influences are very broad from photographer Alec Soth to artist JMW Turner, writer Sylvia Plath, photographer Masahisa Fukase, particularly Solitude of Ravens, and artists Mark Rothko and Roni Horn. But the list could go on forever. I am interested in the product, the creativity, sometimes the message and often the imagination. My real influences are my experiences, the people I have been taught by, worked with, and had conversations with and those I have yet to meet.”

Brendan Cole heads to Brighton with his new show Show Man



Ghost - The Musical arrives on the Brighton stage



Excercise your "skeptical" thinking in Chichester



Brighton date confirmed for singer and composer Jacob Collier



The Full Monty heads to Southampton on its last-ever tour



Kylie confirmed for Brighton's Pride In The Park





Jools Holland confirms Brighton Centre date



Ian Hislop on the "forgotten hero of free speech" he is bringing back to life in Chichester



Major new exhibition opens at the National Trust's Petworth House



40th anniversary celebrations for Chichester Cinema at New Park



Brilliant young musical talents star on the Chichester stage



New book tells story of West Sussex's architectural "medieval jigsaw puzzle"



First acts for The Isle of Wight Festival 2019 announced



African stone sculptures go on show at Chichester's Oxmarket



Paul Winner's Arundel exhibition will help young artists



Painting becomes an unlikely star of the show after years in a Chichester school storeroom



Chichester arts charity Outside In wins business backing from Investec



Chichester exhibition explores the restorative power of art in dark times







Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society promise panto fun!



First-ever LGBT support group launches in Chichester



Your chance to help illustrate Lexi's new book!



West Sussex Music offers a different take on musical chairs!



Historic Kings Theatre promising its "biggest year" yet.



New opportunities at Chichester Music Centre



South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!

