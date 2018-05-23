New look for Steyning Art Trail

Steyning Arts has a new look this year, a brand-new website and exciting plans for the 2018 Art Trail, which will be held during the first two weekends of the Steyning Festival, May 26-28 and June 2-3. Most venues are open from 11am-5pm.

Jenny Wightwick, co-chairman of Steyning Arts, said: “The art trail provides a showcase for talented local artists across a broad range of disciplines. This includes painting, print making, sculpture, ceramics, jewellery, paper cutting, mixed media and photography.

“It is a perfect opportunity to see artists’ work close up in their own homes and studios, many of which are also charming places to visit in their own right. There will be a whole host of artwork on show that is original, locally created and eminently collectible.

“This year there are over 60 local artists, designers and craftspeople taking part across 19 different venues in Beeding, Bramber and Steyning. The group includes well-known artists such as Carol Wagstaff, Debbie Zoetewelle, Sarah Duffield, Katherine Lawrie, Peter Clarkson, Tamar Rose, Alison Milner-Gulland, Polly Finch, Jon Corballis and Julia White to name but a few, as well as many other talented artists.

“Steyning Museum, on Church Lane, will be the trail hub.”

