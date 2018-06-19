Latest book from Shoreham writer Martyn Blunden

Charlie and his time-travelling plane are back in the third novel for young adventurers by Shoreham author Martyn Blunden.

Charlie Green and The Knights of the Round Table has been published by Troubador.

Martyn said: “There can be few children who would not like to have some method of magical transport that could take them anywhere in history. Many may choose to visit the time of knights in shining armour and castles in enchanted lands and my new novel will take them there.

“Charlie Green is the epitome of kindness, bold, good-natured and always seeks to find truth and put right wrongs with a cheeky grin. But this is no ordinary boy, he has a secret: a magical plane that can take him anywhere including back in time!

“When an old man in a museum reveals some long lost parchments which contain a confession by Merlin, the great wizard and advisor to King Arthur, and a revelation of treachery within Camelot, Charlie knows that history will have to be rewritten. He must travel back in time to warn King Arthur and to stop the millennia old lies that Sir Lancelot betrayed his beloved king.

“Charlie knows little about the century he is visiting and upon arrival finds great difficulty in persuading its inhabitants to listen to him. The answer to his problems is locked away on the magical island of Avalon and is guarded by many, entrusted with total protection of its secrets. Let the adventure begin!

“The legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table is one of the most enduring tales in history and has been written about many times. I couldn’t resist putting my spin on it, as I dreamed of travelling to those times as a child.”

Martyn divides his time between working in the aviation industry as an instructor and writing historical fiction novels for children. Previously he has had two light aircraft technical guides published, as well as the first two novels in his Charlie Green series of adventure novels.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/allo-allo-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8534377



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/10-things-coming-up-at-the-festival-of-chichester-1-8534357



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/chichester-students-stage-new-version-of-victor-hugo-classic-1-8533630



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/music-hall-delights-in-bognor-regis-1-8533598



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/rabbit-hole-is-drip-action-stage-challenge-1-8534385



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/lost-in-vagueness-in-brighton-1-8533556