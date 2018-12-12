HOME will bring you the magic of circus at Brighton Dome this Christmas

The magic of the circus will be your Christmas treat at Brighton Dome Concert Hall from Saturday, December 15-Sunday, December 23 (excluding December 17).

Pirates of the Carabina, the trailblazing company of world-class performers, musicians and acrobats behind FLOWN, now take to the stage with HOME, their second show.

They promise something “exhilarating and enchanting”, with an animated set and absorbing live score, as HOME delves into the fantastical lives of a neighbourhood of acrobats who, in the course of a day’s misadventures, discover surprising new connections with each other and with the world outside.

Featuring vertical-swinging trapeze, never-ending ropes, a spinning carousel and a very temperamental staircase, HOME presents a playful, poignant tale about the futility of grand plans and the joys of letting go, says company co-founder and one of the three company directors Jade Dunbar.

Jade, who was born into a circus family and has worked with many circus theatre groups including the acclaimed Cirque Bijou, Threesixtyº and Tao Productions as well as at events across the UK, Europe, India and the Middle East, is confident that the reputation the company has earnt with FLOWN will stand it in good stead with HOME.

“We first took the show out, a version of the show, in January last year when we did some previews in north Wales and then the show premiered at the Roundhouse, but we made it a little bit bigger. We have now rescaled it and reworked it a little bit and we are now ready for touring. This will be its first outing in its touring form. We are hoping that it will tour for at least a couple of years. With our other show, we have done really, really well, and it is so exciting now to be taking our second show out.

“We are looking forward to touring it to all ages and all families. That’s one of the trademarks of what we do, that we create shows that everyone can see with all the family. We make sure that our work suits everyone.”

The company, which is based in Somerset, grew out of a commission for the Glastonbury Festival: “The company is really about showing the bare bones of circus. The bare bones are really about showing the technical aspects as much as the performance itself. We love the technical side as much as we love the performance, and so nothing is hidden. We don’t hide anything at all. All the technical stuff is there keeping it real and raw and making sure that everyone can empathise with who we are on stage.”

What comes across is the magic of circus: “I just think circus is absolutely magical. I think people love to come to the circus because it takes them back to their childhood, but it is also about escapism, about watching these incredible things and thinking ‘Wow! I wish that was me!’ But even if you are not wishing it was you, you are still feeling the amazement and the wonder and the wow of it all. From the moment the audience step in, we try to take them on an incredible journey.”

