Creative writing at Shoreham Wordfest

Shoreham Wordfest is offering a series of creative writing sessions this September.

Coming up are:

Trust the Image: How to Create and Develop Fresh and Lively Imagery for New Poems with Catherine Smith, Saturday, September 15, 12.30-3.30pm, Ropetackle Centre, £20 (concessions available). A three-hour poetry workshop for people who enjoy writing for themselves or who are new to writing poems and want to find ways to get started. Looking at great examples of published poems and how they use metaphor, simile and extended metaphors, the session will look at how to develop your own ideas using images. There will be exercises and opportunities to read and share your writing with the group

Writing Realistic Dialogue with Jennifer Pulling, Saturday, September 22, 12.20-2.30pm, Ropetackle Centre, £15 (concessions available). This two-hour workshop will help you write dialogue that grips the attention and never bores your readers.

The session will look at nine rules of writing good dialogue using examples of text and short written exercises. Jennifer Pulling is a published writer, performed playwright and journalist who has worked for many national newspapers and magazines as an arts, travel and lifestyle writer.

Write that Book and Get it Published! With Sue Walker, Saturday, September 29, 12.30-3.30pm, Ropetackle Centre, £20 (concessions available)

Getting a book published is challenging, but thousands of books are published each year. This three-hour workshop is full of ideas and suggestions with practical exercises and input, for anyone who has written, is writing, or has an idea for a book they want to write and sell. Sue is the author of three published crime novels and teaches a variety of writing courses and masterclasses.

Creative Writing for Children with Tess Jolly, Saturday, September 29, 2-4pm, The Shoreham Centre, tickets £10. A session for children aged seven-11 to inspire and develop their own creative writing – poetry and prose.

The session will include games to fire up the children’s imaginations, focused writing time and the opportunity to receive constructive feedback on their work.

There will be a reading for their families at the end of the session.

Tess is an award-winning poet and runs Tiger’s Eye Writers, a regular creative writing class for children.

