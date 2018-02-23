Chichester teenager's solo exhibition

Talented young Chichester artist Matisse Kundra is offering a solo exhibition at Chichester library from March 5-10.

15-year-old Matisse has exhibited around half a dozen times with his father Patrick in recent years, but this time he is going it alone, showing the works which simply come to him: “There are some old works and also some new works. It is just what happens to me when I sit there and wait for inspiration. It is about being patient. It is about the solar system, about space ships and landscapes and different creatures and people.”