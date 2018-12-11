Charity tea towel celebrates the old dialect name for Chichester

Chichester-based brand consultant Emily Penny has created the Chidester Tea Towel in aid of homelessness charity Stonepillow.

“The design concept brings together the old and the new, with the old dialect for Chichester still used by many locally combined with a Pop Art style inspired by the art at Pallant House Gallery”, Emily said.

“As a creative copywriter I am fascinated by language. I know people locally feel very fondly towards the Chidester name and I wanted to give it new life through a modern design.

“Plus, it makes a great quirky gift. My aim is to sell 100 tea towels and raise £1,000 for charity. I think it’s great when design can really add value to things through style and humour. The fun of it is that only people locally understand it. So far it has gone down well with lots of people who have seen it. I have more Chichester merchandise ideas for the future and am looking for retailers to partner with.”

The design was initially created for an illustration exhibition organised by Design Collective Chichester on the theme of Chichester.

Emily wanted to support Stonepillow because it does such good work locally, she said, providing a lifeline for homeless people with hubs, hostels and supported accommodation in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

The Chidester Tea Towel is screen printed on premium cotton and made in the UK. An edition of 100 is available for £10 each with all the ticket price going to Stonepillow. Details on how to buy a Chidester Tea Towel can be found at http://becolourful.co.uk.

